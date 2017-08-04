sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.08.2017

WKN: A1C1P5 ISIN: HK0000065869 
04.08.2017 | 04:46
Introducing Guotai Junan's Festival of Finance, the New Financial Style

SHANGHAI, August4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging middle class and the increasing demand for financial investment have contributed to the rising need for diversified and tailored financial management. Meanwhile, the rise of FinTech promotes the application of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in financial information services. Guotai Junan Securities, one of the largest investment banks and securities companies in China, pioneers the domestic use of FinTech to meet such need. It is introducing Guotai Junan Securities' mobileapp - Jun Hong, a comprehensive mobile financial services platform, now connects over 16 million investors with one-stop financial investment solutions.

According to Guotai Junan Securities officials, starting from August 8, the company will launch its 11-day Festival of Finance eventon theJun Hong app,the 818 financial festival, engaging investors in refreshing investment experience. During the upcoming event, customized high-yield, short-term financial products will be available for a limited time. In addition, various online games and tasks will also be presentedon theJun Hong app. In the festival, Investors will have the opportunity to obtain substantial rewards as well as interact with other users readily.

For a long time, Guotai Junan Securities considers investors' experience as the core of its business. Through the agency of the upcoming Festival of Finance, the company aims to not only offer higher returns on investors' investments, but also bring them true convenience and pleasure through Jun Hong app.


