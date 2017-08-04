

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, though gains are modest, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the release of the closely watched U.S. monthly jobs report later in the day.



A media report indicating that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 elections is intensifying has dampened investor sentiment. The Wall Street Journal reported that Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russia's interference in the elections.



The Australian market is modestly lower. Banks and oil stocks are among the leading losers, with shares of Commonwealth Bank down almost 3 percent after it was accused of breaching Australia's money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's statement on monetary policy later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.40 points or 0.13 percent to 5,727.70, off a low of 5,709.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 5.60 points or 0.10 perent to 5,781.20.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are down 0.1 percent to 0.7 percent.



The Australian government has launched civil proceedings against Commonwealth Bank, accusing it of breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. Shares of the bank, which could face a maximum penalty of A$18 million, are losing almost 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent and Santos is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices slipped more than 1 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billion is adding 0.2 percent, Fortescue Metals is up 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent after gold futures declined.



Tabcorp has slipped to a full-year net loss of A$20.8 million, weighed down by costs related to its proposed merger with Tatts Group, legal issues and its new UK business. However, the gaming giant's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Crown Resorts reported a 97 percent surge in full-year profit, but stripping out significant items, profit fell more than 15 percent. The casinos operator's shares are edging up less than 0.1 percent.



A2 Milk said that China's regulator has agreed to review its application to sell its infant formula in that country and that 30 brands from 22 infant formula factories have been approved. Shares of the company are rising almost 3 percent.



Webjet said it has raised about A$93 million from the institutional state of its capital raising to support its acquisition of European travel business JacTravel Group. The online travel agency's shares, which were in a two-day trading halt, are gaining almost 12 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that retail sales in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in June, coming in at A$26.150 billion. That beat expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in May.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has risen against a weaker U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7949, down from US$0.7928 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is losing as the safe-haven yen strengthened. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 76.27 points or 0.38 percent to 19,952.99, off a low of 19,949.79 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is declining 0.4 percent and Canon is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.3 percent, while Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are losing more than 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Suzuki Motor is rising almost 8 percent, Mazda Motor is gaining 5 percent and Terumo Corp. is up more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Kirin Holdings is down more than 4 percent, while Tokuyama Corp. and Sapporo Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will provide June figures for real and labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia are edging higher. Singapore and Malaysia are down with modest losses.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



While the Dow inched up 9.86 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 22,026.10, the Nasdaq fell 22.30 points or 0.4 percent to 6,340.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,472.16.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures edged lower Thursday, having failed to hold the $50 a barrel mark after jumping to 8-week highs. WTI light sweet crude oil futures settled down $0.56 or 1.1 percent at $49.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



