

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group (BABA)announced that it and the Government of Macau Special Administrative Region, have entered into a strategic partnership framework agreement, under which Alibaba will support Macau's transformation into a smart city by using cloud computing technologies in order to bring benefits to both residents and tourists visiting the city.



The partnership is for four years. In the first phase from 2017 to 2019, the collaboration will focus on cloud computing, smart transportation, smart tourism, smart healthcare, and smart city governance, as well as talent development.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX