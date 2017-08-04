GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.: GeckoSystems' (an AI Robotics Co.) CEO Files RICO Lawsuit Against Wallace

CONYERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (OTC PINK: GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com/) announced today that their CEO, R. Martin Spencer, has filed RICO counterclaims against Neil T. Wallace seeking damages in excess of $47,000,000. For over twenty years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service™"

"As many, if not most, of our 1300+ shareholders know, for nearly ten years, I have worked diligently to secure local Georgia Superior Court jurisdiction over Mr. Neil T. Wallace and his accomplices for their allegedly extortionate attempts to unjustly enrich themselves. Local jurisdiction is strategic to minimize legal costs and secure a venue most favorable for all stakeholders in GeckoSystems," stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

A disgruntled former employee, living in Williamsburg, VA, Mr. Wallace, has filed numerous meritless lawsuits against the CEO and/or the company, beginning in 2007, resulting in becoming of information and belief that his activities are focused on the unjust enrichment of himself and his family to the detriment of all GOSY shareholders. As a result of those activities, the CEO recently secured Georgia law jurisdiction over Mr. Wallace due to his filing a severely flawed defamation suit against him as identified and countered by Strauss & Frost, LLC. Consequently, Mr. Wallace's default judgment was set aside and a new trial was ordered by Chief Judge David B. Irwin of the Rockdale County Superior Court. It would seem that Mr. Wallace continues in his attempts to corrupt due legal process by intentionally deceiving courts and/or corrupting due legal process in concert with his mother, Mrs. Bette R. Wallace. The counterclaims against Mr. Wallace, and probably Ms. Wallace, seek a jury trial using Georgia RICO statutes such that triple damages may be sought, totaling $37,000,000 and $10,000,000 in punitive damages for a total of $47,000,000 for all damages, not including attorney's fees.

That part of Mr. Spencer's Counterclaims reads as follows:

Allegations Regarding Punitive Damages

Plaintiff has committed intentional and malicious torts upon Defendant and is liable to Defendant Plaintiff for punitive and exemplary damages. Due to the Plaintiff's conscious intent to unjustly enrich himself, his parents and others, those alleged racketeering activities that enabled Plaintiff's complicit mother (Bette R. Wallace) to secure approximately thirty percent (30%) of GeckoSystems for $1,000, that the Plaintiff's mother later declared in Federal court to be worth $2,400,000 that resulted in the illicit theft by deception of well over two million dollars and would be triple damages under RICO to be $7,200,000. However, fair market value, without the Plaintiff's nearly ten years of racketeering should be $40,000,000. Ms. Wallace's 30% ownership would represent damages of $12,000,000 due to theft by deception from the Defendant perpetrated by the Plaintiff. Tripled under GA RICO, that would be $36,000,000 in damages to the Defendant. Punitive damages should be no less than $10,000,000 due to the literally thousands of toxic, libelous stock message posts and other extortionate activities by the Plaintiff. Due to the extraordinary size of the settlement being sought, Defendant expects a lengthy jury trial. Said Plaintiff's acts, omissions, breaches, violations of law and tortious conduct has damaged Defendant in that amount to be proven at trial.

Mr. Spencer filed his Counterclaims on July 21, 2017 and the entire filing, along with all other court documents related to this matter, can be found at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=GOSY&id=176372.

"Despite this longtime distraction of being on the defense in out of state courts, now that we have local GA court jurisdiction over Mr. Wallace, we have the 'wind at our back, instead of blowing in our face.' This positive news, coupled with a strong commitment for incoming funding, bodes well for all shareholders in GeckoSystems," concluded Spencer.

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for twenty years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

Artificial intelligence technologies and applications span Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Big Data, Predictive Analytics, Statistics, Data Science, Mobile Robots, Service Robotics, Drones, Self-driving Cars, Driverless Cars, Driver Assisted Cars, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Homes, Connected Homes, UGV's, UAV's, USV's, AGV's, Forward and/or Backward Chaining Expert Systems, Savants, AI Assistants, Sensor Fusion, Subsumption, etc.

The Safety Requirement for Human Quick WCET Reflex Time in All Forms of Mobile Robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary and exclusive AI software and why another Chinese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

Laws of Physics, such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is a reality. Regardless of how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc., their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms (http://tinyurl.com/nsrx75n). In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's). Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high-performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc., while using low cost COTS and SBC's In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.



b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common-sense responses are generated.



c. Timely physical execution of those common-sense responses.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three legged milk stool."

Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav™: http://tinyurl.com/le8a39r) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat™: http://tinyurl.com/nnupuw7) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler™: http://tinyurl.com/kojzgbx), and Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak™: http://tinyurl.com/mton9uh) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems' AI centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here: http://t.co/NqqM22TbKN.

An overview of GeckoSystems' progress containing over 700 pictures and 120 videos can be found at http://www.geckosystems.com/timeline/.

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful "bicycle smooth" motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in "loose crowd" situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath™ wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath™ navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.



GeckoSystems, Star Wars Technology:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYwQBUXXc3g

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well-being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

GeckoSystems is preparing for Beta testing of the CareBot prior to full-scale production and marketing. CareBot has recently incorporated Microsoft Kinect depth cameras that result in a significant cost reduction.

Kinect Enabled Personal Robot video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn93BS44Das

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother than those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

More information on the CareBot personal assistance robot:

http://www.geckosystems.com/markets/CareBot.php

