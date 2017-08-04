

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan decreased for the first time in thirteen months in June, defying economists' forecast for a further rise, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.



Gross earnings dropped 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, reversing 0.6 percent rise in May, which was revised down from a 0.7 percent gain reported earlier. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase by 0.5 percent.



Contractual gross earnings grew 0.4 percent annually in June, while special cash earnings declined by 1.5 percent.



Real cash earnings fell 0.8 percent in June after remaining flat in the preceding month.



