IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire the Canadian and US specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor L.V. Lomas

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 August 2017, 7:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it will acquire 100% of the Canadian and US specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor L.V. Lomas. L.V. Lomas is an excellent fit with the IMCD business model and immediately provides IMCD with a significant presence in Canada and a further enhanced position in the US.

Established in 1960 and with activities at six locations in Canada and the US, including offices in Toronto (Head Office), Montreal and Vancouver, L.V. Lomas is one of North Americas leading distributors of specialty chemicals, ingredients and raw materials and is distinguished by its experienced and qualified professionals that provide its customers with advanced technical support and market intelligence. In 2016, the acquired business of L.V. Lomas generated revenue of C$383 million and realised a normalised EBITDA of C$18 million with approximately 280 employees.

With its asset light business model and long term relationships with leading global chemical and ingredient suppliers L.V. Lomas has an excellent fit with IMCD's business model and strategy and significantly strengthens IMCD's position in North America.

Piet van der Slikke, CEO of IMCD, commented: "This is an important step in the further development of IMCD's North America region as it not only expands our geographical presence into Canada in all core markets but also further strengthens our US organisation and coverage."

Rand A. Lomas, Chairman of L.V. Lomas added "IMCD will enhance our ability to provide our customers with a more extensive specialty product portfolio and will further develop our depth of technical expertise and innovation. My family built L.V. Lomas over several decades into an organization driven by teamwork, innovation and a dedication to excellence in all that we do. This is a vision closely shared by IMCD and together we will become a market leader in North America for the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food and pharmaceutical ingredients"

The acquisition will be paid from available cash and existing bank facilities.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory review and is expected at the end of August 2017.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of € 1,715 million in 2016 with more than 1,800 employees in over 40 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 34,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

