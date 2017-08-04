

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rugby Laboratories of Livonia, MI is voluntarily recalling all lots of Diocto Liquid and Diocto Syrup, (docusate sodium solutions) manufactured by PharmaTech, LLC of Davie, FL due to a risk of product contamination with Burkholderia cepacia.



FDA has informed Rugby that it received several adverse event reports of B. cepacia infections in patients which may be linked to Diocto Liquid or Diocto Syrup manufactured by PharmaTech LLC.



B. cepacia contamination could result in infections in patients with compromised immune systems and in patients with chronic lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis. Some of these infections may be serious or even life-threatening in the at-risk patient population.



Diocto Liquid and Diocto Syrup are used as stool softeners and are packaged in one pint (473 mL) bottles. Diocto Liquid 50 mg/5 mL NDC 0536-0590-85; or Diocto Syrup 60mg/15mL NDC 0536-1001-85 for all lots within the expiration period are included in this recall.



Diocto Liquid was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail facilities including hospitals and pharmacies.



