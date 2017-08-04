

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amrita Health Foods of Pleasantville, NY is recalling a limited number of Amrita Bars as they are potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No confirmed illnesses have been reported to public health authorities to date.



Hudson Valley Foods, Inc. of Highland, NY has advised Amrita Health Foods that sunflower seeds and sunflower seed butter sold to the company for a short period of time have been recalled. Amrita Health Foods noted that it immediately ceased production and distribution upon receiving this news.



Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, while healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



Amrita Health Foods is recalling the following flavors of Protein bars, Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60g (UPC 853009004056): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60g (UPC 853009004438): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60g (UPC 853009004414): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004391): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Mango Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004018): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50g (UPC 853009004056): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50g (UPC 853009004025): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50g (UPC 853009004049): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018, and Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50g (UPC 853009004032): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018.



