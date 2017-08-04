Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for July 2017.

The July 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,454 million, up +20.4% compared to July 2016 and down -9.6% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €466 million, down -2.5% compared to July 2016 and up +12.6% from the previous month. Our ETF offering increased this month to 824 listings at the end of July compared to 790 end of 2016.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 223,492 contracts in July 2017, up +24.9% compared to July 2016 and down -9.7% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 203,766 contracts in July 2017, up +1.7% compared to July 2016 and down -56.1% from the previous month. The June 2017 figures include a total of 5.6 million equity and index option contracts, resulting from the planned non-recurring migration of open interest from TOM to Euronext

In July 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 70,321 contracts, up +5.7% compared to July 2016 and up +23.2% from the previous month, as a result of normalised harvest conditions in the new French crop year.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 562,090 contracts (+8.8% compared to end of July 2016) and the open interest was up at 16,145,211 contracts (+3.6% compared to end of July 2016).

In July 2017, Euronext had two new listings with Nepi Rockcastle PLC in Amsterdam and UV Germi in Paris that altogether raised €6 million. In addition, €1.7 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €3.4 billion of follow-on equity of which Tikehau Capital for €702 million and Carmila for €629 million.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jul-17 Jun-17 Jul-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 21 22 21 148 148 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jul-17 Jun-17 Change MOM Jul-16 Change YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 39,961,686 44,996,720 -11.2% 34,674,774 15.2% 283,913,938 283,622,698 0.1% ADV Cash Market 1 1,902,937 2,045,305 -7.0% 1,651,180 15.2% 1,918,337 1,916,370 0.1% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Jul-17 Jun-17 Change MOM Jul-16 Change YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 156,543.0 181,327.2 -13.7% 130,048.2 20.4% 1,129,909.3 1,104,346.3 2.3% ADV Cash Market 1 7,454.4 8,242.1 -9.6% 6,192.8 20.4% 7,634.5 7,461.8 2.3% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Jul-17 Jun-17 Change MOM Jul-16 Change YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1,272 1,278 -0.5% 1,315 -3.3% 1297 -1.9% SMEs 734 741 -0.9% 768 -4.4% 755 -2.8% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jul-17 Jun-17 Change MOM Jul-16 Change YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 2 5 3 17 18 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 6 1,428 -99.6% 80 -92.5% 2,757 3,288 -16.1% of which Money Raised New Listings 6 1,411 -99.6% 75 -92.0% 2,625 3,070 -14.5% Follow-ons on Equities 3,399 7,058 -51.8% 3,258 4.3% 34,649 26,418 31.2% Corporate Bonds 3 1,695 5,257 -67.8% 2,790 -39.2% 25,174 18,582 35.5% Financials Bonds 24,462 10,554 131.8% 4,363 460.7% 110,546 82,947 33.3% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 2,190 7,827 -72.0% 2,108 3.9% 35,070 27,083 29.5% Others 574 3,111 -81.5% 21,114 -97.3% 25,891 38,095 -32.0% Total Money Raised 4 32,326 35,234 -8.3% 33,713 -4.1% 234,088 196,412 19.2% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jul-17 Jun-17 Change MOM Jul-16 Change YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 1 4 3 10 15 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 6 262 -97.7% 80 -92.5% 516 1,363 -62.2% of which Money Raised New Listings 6 255 -97.7% 75 -92.0% 494 1,302 -62.1% Follow-ons on Equities 884 336 163.2% 284 211.6% 4,456 2,939 51.6% Corporate Bonds 3 50 158 -68.4% 40 25.0% 287 147 95.5% Financials Bonds 130 0 0 130 580 -77.6% Others 0 0 520 0 520 Total Money Raised 4 1,070 756 41.6% 924 15.9% 5,389 5,550 -2.9% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext Access (formerly known as the Free Market) 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jul-17 Jun-17 Jul-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 21 22 21 148 148 Volume (in lots) Jul-17 Jun-17 Change %

MOM Jul-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Jul 2017 Jan 2016 till

Jul 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 8,972,433 15,666,046 -42.7% 7,963,696 12.7% 75,149,913 67,505,242 11.3% of which AtomX 19,100 49,934 305,081 504,047 Index 4,693,338 5,444,749 -13.8% 3,756,901 24.9% 34,223,766 33,116,707 3.3% of which AtomX 8,000 276 74,557 115,047 Futures 3,386,419 4,103,816 -17.5% 3,058,368 10.7% 26,004,236 26,647,840 -2.4% of which AtomX 8,000 276 66,857 115,047 Options 1,306,919 1,340,933 -2.5% 698,533 87.1% 8,219,530 6,468,867 27.1% of which AtomX 0 0 7,700 0 Individual Equity 4,279,095 10,221,297 -58.1% 4,206,795 1.7% 40,926,147 34,388,535 19.0% of which AtomX 11,100 49,658 230,524 389,000 Futures 33,071 58,529 -43.5% 2,176 >500% 256,889 156,110 64.6% of which AtomX 0 0 20,000 9,000 Options 4,246,024 10,162,768 -58.2% 4,204,619 1.0% 40,669,258 34,232,425 18.8% of which AtomX 11,100 49,658 210,524 380,000 Commodity 1,476,735 1,255,540 17.6% 1,397,233 5.7% 8,020,999 8,906,856 -9.9% Futures 1,344,830 1,124,808 19.6% 1,210,648 11.1% 7,389,521 7,643,897 -3.3% Options 131,905 130,732 0.9% 186,585 -29.3% 631,478 1,262,959 -50.0% Other 0 0 2,489 18,399 31,870 -42.3% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 2,489 18,399 31,870 -42.3% Total Futures 4,764,320 5,287,153 -9.9% 4,271,192 11.5% 33,650,646 34,447,847 -2.3% Total Options 5,684,848 11,634,433 -51.1% 5,092,226 11.6% 49,538,665 41,996,121 18.0% Total Euronext 10,449,168 16,921,586 -38.2% 9,363,418 11.6% 83,189,311 76,443,968 8.8%

ADV (in lots) Jul-17 Jun-17 Change %

MOM Jul-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Jul 2017 Jan 2016 till

Jul 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 427,259 712,093 -40.0% 379,224 12.7% 507,770 456,117 11.3% of which AtomX 910 2,270 2,061 Index 223,492 247,489 -9.7% 178,900 24.9% 231,242 223,762 3.3% of which AtomX 381 13 504 Futures 161,258 186,537 -13.6% 145,637 10.7% 175,704 180,053 -2.4% of which AtomX 381 13 452 Options 62,234 60,952 2.1% 33,263 87.1% 55,537 43,709 27.1% of which AtomX 0 0 52 Individual Equity 203,766 464,604 -56.1% 200,324 1.7% 276,528 232,355 19.0% of which AtomX 529 2,257 1,558 Futures 1,575 2,660 -40.8% 104 >500% 1,736 1,055 64.6% of which AtomX 0 0 135 Options 202,192 461,944 -56.2% 200,220 1.0% 274,792 231,300 18.8% of which AtomX 529 2,257 1,422 Commodity 70,321 57,070 23.2% 66,535 5.7% 54,196 60,181 -9.9% Futures 64,040 51,128 25.3% 57,650 11.1% 49,929 51,648 -3.3% Options 6,281 5,942 5.7% 8,885 -29.3% 4,267 8,534 -50.0% Other 0 0 119 124 215 -42.3% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 119 124 215 -42.3% Total Futures 226,872 240,325 -5.6% 203,390 11.5% 227,369 232,756 -2.3% Total Options 270,707 528,838 -48.8% 242,487 11.6% 334,721 283,758 18.0% Total Euronext 497,579 769,163 -35.3% 445,877 11.6% 562,090 516,513 8.8%

Open Interest Jul-17 Jun-17 Change %

MOM Jul-16 Change %

YOY Equity 15,416,845 14,814,255 4.1% 14,826,413 4% Index 1,500,657 1,520,050 -1.3% 909,484 65.0% Futures 549,201 620,636 -11.5% 424,918 29.2% Options 951,456 899,414 5.8% 484,566 96.4% Individual Equity 13,916,188 13,294,205 4.7% 13,916,929 0.0% Futures 19,874 21,632 -8.1% 63,636 -68.8% Options 13,896,314 13,272,573 4.7% 13,853,293 0.3% Commodity 728,366 703,386 3.6% 749,842 -2.9% Futures 440,237 443,650 -0.8% 369,806 19.0% Options 288,129 259,736 10.9% 380,036 -24.2% Other 0 0 2,739 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 2,739 Total Futures 1,009,312 1,085,918 -7.1% 858,360 17.6% Total Options 15,135,899 14,431,723 4.9% 14,720,634 2.8% Total Euronext 16,145,211 15,517,641 4.0% 15,578,994 3.6%

