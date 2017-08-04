sprite-preloader
ALD Announces the Publication of Its First Half 2017 Financial Report

PARIS, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALD's First Half 2017 Financial Report is available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) under "Financial Results" in the Investors section. This report includes the half-yearly management report and the interim consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2017, which have been the object of a limited review by ALD's Statutory Auditors.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518717/ALD_Logo.jpg )

Copies of this First Half 2017 Financial Report are also available at the ALD corporate office (17, Cours Valmy, Tour Societe Generale "Chassagne", 92987 La Defense | France).

ALD

ALD is the operational leasing and fleet management business line of Societe Generale the largest providers in Europe and a company of reference on its market:

  • Operates directly in 43 countries,
  • Employs over 6,000 staff,
  • Manages 1.44 million vehicles (at end June 2017).

Combining professionalism and quality of services provides companies with value-added integrated solutions at both national and international levels.

ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD).

For more information, you can follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.ALDAutomotive.com.

Press contact:
ALD - Head of Investor Relations
Hans van Beeck
+33(0)1 57 29 36 60
investor.relations@aldautomotive.com

ALD - Head of Communications
Stephanie Jonville
+33(0)1 42 14 38 99
stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

This is a disclosure announcement from PR Newswire.


© 2017 PR Newswire