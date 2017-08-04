ALD Announces the Publication of Its First Half 2017 Financial Report

PARIS, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
ALD's First Half 2017 Financial Report is available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) under "Financial Results" in the Investors section. This report includes the half-yearly management report and the interim consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2017, which have been the object of a limited review by ALD's Statutory Auditors.
Copies of this First Half 2017 Financial Report are also available at the ALD corporate office (17, Cours Valmy, Tour Societe Generale "Chassagne", 92987 La Defense | France).
ALD
ALD is the operational leasing and fleet management business line of Societe Generale the largest providers in Europe and a company of reference on its market:
- Operates directly in 43 countries,
- Employs over 6,000 staff,
- Manages 1.44 million vehicles (at end June 2017).
Combining professionalism and quality of services provides companies with value-added integrated solutions at both national and international levels.
ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD).
For more information, you can follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.ALDAutomotive.com.
Press contact:
ALD - Head of Investor Relations
Hans van Beeck
+33(0)1 57 29 36 60
investor.relations@aldautomotive.com
ALD - Head of Communications
Stephanie Jonville
+33(0)1 42 14 38 99
stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com
