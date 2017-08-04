

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half Group net income plunged to $1.21 billion from last year's $1.87 billion. Earnings per share fell to $3.76 from $5.61 a year ago.



The decline compared to the prior year was primarily driven by the absence of large one-off realised gains within the investment portfolio in Life Capital in 2016, which did not recur, as expected, in 2017.



Property & Casualty Reinsurance net income declined, impacted by large natural catastrophe insurance claims. Life & Health Reinsurance net income increased from last year.



Gross premiums written for the half-year decreased 8.3% to $18.15 billion from $19.80 billion, due to disciplined underwriting and active portfolio management.



Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer, Christian Mumenthaler, said, 'In the first half of 2017, we reported a solid result - despite the challenging market environment and having paid significant claims in the aftermath of natural catastrophes. While in the short term these drivers, especially the pricing pressures, are concerning and are being addressed, we are steering our company with long-term value creation in mind.'



