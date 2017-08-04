Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Share Buy-Back Programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Share Buy-Back Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 19 July 2017 (the "AGM"), Weiss Korea shareholders granted the Company a general buy-back authority of up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company is about to go into a closed period due to its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017. These results will be published on or around 5 September 2017. The Company has appointed N+1 Singer Advisory LLP to manage an irrevocable programme during the closed period (the "Closed Period Buy-Back Programme") to buy-back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. The Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will commence today and will run until the end of the closed period, being the date of publication of the Company's Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017, unless completed earlier.

Any shares purchased in the Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy-back authority of 40% of the Company's issued share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

Weiss Korea confirms that it currently has no inside information.

