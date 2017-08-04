F-Secure Corporation, Investor News, 4 August 2017, 09.00 a.m. (EEST)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its Half Year Report for 2017 on Thursday, 10 August 2017 at around 9.00 a.m. (EEST).



A news conference for analysts and media will be held (in Finnish) at the Company's headquarters (address: Tammasaarenkatu 7, 00180 Helsinki) on the same day at 11.00-12.00 a.m.



A webcast for international investors and analysts will be held (in English) at 14.00 p.m. (EEST).



-- To participate and ask questions in the online meeting via web, please click on the link: https://meet.f-secure.com/tapio.pesola/WLW2FVWV -- To listen via phone, please dial in to +358975110100. The conference ID is 4666716.



The material will be available at the company's website before the call begins: www.f-secure.com/investors.



Additional information



Tapio Pesola IR Manager, F-Secure +358 44 3734693