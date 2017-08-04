

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares look set to open on a subdued note on Friday as investors await the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day for clues on the strength of the world's largest economy and the odds of an additional rate hike this year.



The report is expected to show employment climbed by 183,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.3 percent.



Destatis is scheduled to release German factory orders data for June later in the day, with economists expecting orders to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in June, following a 1 percent rise in May.



Investors may also watch political developments in the U.S. closely after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in the ongoing Russia probe, a sign that his inquiry is intensifying and entering a new phase.



Asian stocks are trading mixed, bonds climbed and gold held steady near seven-week highs while oil prices dipped ahead of an OPEC meeting next week. The dollar struggled near a 2-1/2-year low against the euro and a seven-week trough versus the yen.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower, dragged down by energy and technology stocks on the back of lower oil prices, mixed economic readings and news of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe intensifying.



The Dow inched up marginally to another fresh record closing high, while the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent.



European markets finished slightly higher on Thursday, thanks to a slew of upbeat earnings results and encouraging regional data. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended a choppy session higher by 0.1 percent.



The German DAX edged down 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.9 percent.



