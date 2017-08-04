Curetis / Curetis to Report its Half-Year Results 2017 on August 16, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis to Report its Half-Year Results 2017 on August 16, 2017

- Company will host earnings conference call and webcast

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 04, 2017; published at 08:00 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it will publish its financial results for the first six months ended on June 30, 2017, on August 16, 2017. In addition, the Company will host a public earnings conference call and webcast on August 16, 2017, at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST to present the H1 2017 financial results, highlight the most important events and provide an outlook for the second half of 2017 and beyond.

The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation, which can be accessed during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html).

For participating in the earnings conference call, please access the presentation at http://www.audio-webcast.com/ (http://www.audio-webcast.com/) using the passcode curetis0817.

To access the call, please dial the following numbers using the passcode 93120684#

Belgium: +32 11500307

Germany: +49 69222229043

Netherlands: +31 107137273

UK: +44 2030092452

U.S.: +1 855 4027766

Further country-specific dial-in numbers can be found at http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International Access Numbers_ UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf (http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf)

The full first half-year report 2017 will be available as of August 16, 2017, at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html)

The live webcast and a replay will be available at http://curetis160817-live.audio-webcast.com (http://curetis160817-live.audio-webcast.com).

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com).

