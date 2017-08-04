

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company increased 11 percent to 613 .06 billion yen from 552.47 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share climbed to 202.84 yen from 179.11 yen a year ago.



Operating income, meanwhile, decreased 10.6 percent to 574.2 billion yen from 642.2 billion yen last year.



TMC Senior Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake said, 'Despite the positive effect of cost reduction efforts, operating income was down 67.9 billion yen, mainly due to the effects of marketing activities and an increase in expenses.'



On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 7.05 trillion yen, an increase of 7.0 percent from 6.59 trillion yen a year ago.



Consolidated vehicle sales for the first quarter totaled 2.22 million units, an increase of 42,452 units compared to the same period last fiscal year.



Vehicle sales increased in Japan, North America, and Europe, but declined in Asia.



Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, Toyota now forecasts consolidated net revenue of 28.5 trillion yen, operating income of 1.85 trillion yen, and net income of 1.75 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected consolidated net revenue of 27.5 trillion yen, operating income of 1.6 trillion yen and net income of 1.5 trillion yen.



The company continues to expect consolidated vehicle sales of 8.9 million units for the year, in consideration of the latest sales trends worldwide.



