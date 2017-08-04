

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders increased more than expected in June driven by domestic demand, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Orders grew 1 percent in June from May, when they increased by revised 1.1 percent. Orders were forecast to grow moderately by 0.5 percent.



Excluding major orders, manufacturing orders climbed 2 percent on month in June.



Domestic orders grew 5.1 percent, while foreign orders declined 2 percent in June. New orders from the euro area were down 2.4 percent, and that from other countries decreased 1.5 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover gained 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, slightly faster than the revised 0.1 percent rise seen in May.



