Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release on 4th August, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EET Apetit Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on Friday 11th August 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time.



A briefing (in Finnish) for analysts and media will be held on the same day at 10:00 a.m. in Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, meeting room Mansku, (address: Simonkatu 9, Helsinki). The presentation material will be also published on company web pages at www.apetitgroup.fi/en after the event.



In the briefing Apetit Plc's CEO Juha Vanhainen presents the half-year financial report and gives more information about other actual matters. Apetit Plc's CFO Sami Saarnio will also be present in the briefing.



Please inform of your participation to Mrs Tuija Österberg, tel. +358 10 402 2110 or e-mail tuija.osterberg@apetit.fi.



Apetit Plc



Juha Vanhainen CEO



For more information, please contact: Mikko Merisaari, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 402 4041



Copies to: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.apetitgroup.fi/en