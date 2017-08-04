Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 3 August 2017 sold 22,385 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 193.00 per B-share (the closing price 20 July 2017). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the second enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 3 August 2017 transferred 3,679 treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2015.

An additional share allotment of 703 B-shares in a previous share based program is included in the total transfer.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus shares are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 262,138 treasury A-shares and 239,827 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 4 August 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary innsiders (http://hugin.info/131/R/2125382/811190.pdf)



