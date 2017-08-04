Hoylu AB: Hoylu announces the release of the Hoylu Inspiration Suite 3.0, including new cloud based functionality and Anytime Collaboration

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The new software brings powerful new functionality that makes Hoylu's award winning applications even more powerful. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite allows users to create and edit workspaces online while collaborating with other users in real-time. Cloud-based sessions can also take place across any number of remote locations, bringing users around the world together in one virtual workplace.Hoylu today announced the release of the all-new Hoylu Inspiration Suite 3.0, featuring the future of work with Anytime Collaboration, connecting people and ideas everywhere. Teams can now conduct workplace planning, brainstorm and sketch together, and leverage process methodologies from anywhere in the world, working seamlessly together across geographies to collaborate as one group."We are proud to bring our Hoylu Inspiration Suite to the next level by bringing to the market one of the most requested features from our customers. The ability to work in real-time from anywhere in the world makes it easier for teams to collaborate and allows people to work without limitations," said Hoylu CEO Stein Revelsby. "Industries like Construction, Entertainment, Health Care and Education use our solutions to manage their teams and output, and now employees have the freedom to contribute everywhere. regardless of if they are in an office or out in the field."The update to the Hoylu Inspiration Suite provides Anytime Collaboration to Sketch, making it a true collaborative tool for cooperative editing of workspaces and presentations in real-time. Working sessions can be shared, opened, and edited by multiple users simultaneously and users are able to see changes instantly as other collaborators make edits. Changes are automatically saved to the cloud, along with a full history that is automatically kept so past edits may be viewed and reverted at any time. Workspaces can also be exported to a user's local computer in a variety of formats, maintaining Hoylu's promise of open, easily portable files and compatibility with industry standards.Hoylu Inspiration Suite 3.0, available now, introduces powerful new features including:· Anytime Collaboration, which allows any number of users and devices to connect to collaborate on a single shared document.· Online document storage and editing, providing a Google Docs style solution for workspaces.· Follow me mode, allowing for one user to conduct guided collaboration sessions where all joined workspaces mirror the leader's screen.· Easy creation and sharing of workspaces using a simple PIN.· Additional support for embedding and linking common file formats like PDF and native PPT.· Usability updates and a simplified update model making version control and upgrades easier.The software is offered utilizing traditional license and a subscription model, providing flexibility to organizations that are looking for the right fit for their business. Combined with a digital screen or the extra-large projection based Huddlewall, the Hoylu Inspiration Suite is the industry's most powerful and flexible collaboration software available to the market today.Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on August 4th, 2017.