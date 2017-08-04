

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased by 83.4 percent to 2.0 billion euros from 1.1 billion euros, driven by both the higher operating profit and improved non-operating result. Earnings per share amounted to 4.45 euros compared to 2.34 euros. Operating profit amounted to 2.9 billion euros compared to 2.3 billion euros, an increase of 22.9 percent, supported by all business segments, in particular by Property and Casualty business.



Second-quarter total revenues grew by 2.0 percent to 30.0 billion euros from 29.4 billion euros, a year ago. All business segments contributed to the increase with the majority coming from Life and Health business segment.



The Group now expects operating result for 2017 near the upper end of the target range of 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.



