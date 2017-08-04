

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC.L) Friday reported that its profit before tax for the second quarter grew more than 31 percent to 50 million pounds. Excluding non-trading items, profit before tax rose to 47 million pounds from 40 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose to 39 million pounds from 24 million pounds, and earnings per share increased to 11.9 pence from 7.5 pence a year ago.



Total revenue for the second quarter grew nearly 16 percent to 262 million pounds. RevPAR was up 14.3 percent in the quarter.



In addition, the company said its Board declared an interim dividend of 2.08p per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX