PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Half-Yearly Report

Half-Yearly Report

Company code: 2888

No: 1

Subject: SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2017 investor conference

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 12

Date of events: 2017/08/04

Contents:

1.Date of the investor conference: 2017/08/31

2.Time of the investor conference: 14:00 p.m.

3.Location of the investor conference: The Chinese conference will be held at the Grand Conference Room of 43F, Shin Kong Life Tower (No.66, Sec.1, Chung-Hsiao W. Road, Taipei). The English conference will be held through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the second quarter of 2017 for SKFH & its subsidiaries. Chinese conference: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m. English conference: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release: The presentation materials will be uploaded on the website of Market Observation Post System after the investor conference.

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website: Yes, the Company's website: http://www.skfh.com.tw/ ir

7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None


© 2017 PR Newswire