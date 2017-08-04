

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc. (PSON.L) reported Friday that its first-half loss before tax was 10 million pounds, narrower than last year's loss of 306 million pounds. Basic loss per share was 2.1 pence, compared to loss of 27.1 pence a year ago.



The narrower loss mainly reflected the absence of restructuring costs. Adjusted Earnings per share were 5.6 pence, compared to loss of 1.3 pence last year.



The company recorded operating profit of 16 million pounds, compared to loss of 286 million pounds last year. Adjusted operating profit surged to 107 million pounds from 15 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue increased to 2.047 billion pounds from 1.866 billion pounds last year. Headline growth was 10%, and underlying growth was 1 percent. At constant exchange rates, revenues were flat.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 5 pence per share, sharply lower than prior year's 18 pence.



The company also said it plans a share buyback of 300 million pounds following the announced reduction and recapitalisation of stake in PRH.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year adjusted operating profit of between 546 million pounds and 606 million pounds and adjusted earnings per share between 45.5 pence and 52.5 pence.



Previously, the company was projecting operating profit in 2017 of 570 million pounds to 630 million pounds, and adjusted earnings per share of 48.5 pence to 55.5 pence.



Further, the company announced the details of its earlier announced restructuring plan that it intends to take over the next two and a half years.



Under the 2017-2019 300 million pounds cost efficiency programme, the company will reduce employee headcount by approximately 3,000 full time equivalent employees.



The company plans to generate cost savings from next year with about 70 million pounds in 2018, an incremental about 130 million pounds in 2019 and the remaining 100 million pounds impacting 2020 reducing annualised cost base exiting 2019 by about 300 million pounds.



Savings will come from the simplification of technology architecture, increased use of shared service centres, standardisation and automation of processes, reduction of headcount with a particular focus on managerial positions, centralisation of procurement and the reduction of office locations, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX