

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported profit before tax of 20.42 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 10.88 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 14.51 million pounds or 6.50 pence per share from 8.67 million pounds or 3.91 pence per share. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.65 pence compared to 6.41 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 314.52 million pounds from 291.43 million pounds, prior year. Fee income was 281.1 million pounds compared to 260.8 million pounds.



RPS Group said its Board remains confident about the Group's financial strength and will distribute an increased interim dividend of 4.80 pence, payable on 13 October 2017 to shareholders on the register on 15 September 2017.



Alan Hearne, Chief Executive, said: 'The reduction in our dependence upon the oil and gas market, the continuing impact of good cost management and the strong results for the first half of the year enable us to anticipate modestly exceeding market expectations for the full year'.



