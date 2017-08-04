

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) announced the expiration and results of its tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$774.77 million 6.00% Bonds due 2019, and US$900 million 8.25% Bonds due 2021.



The Tender Offers expired on 3 August 2017. At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$522.51 million of the 2019 Bonds and US$229.84 million of the 2021 Bonds. None of the 2019 Bonds or the 2021 Bonds were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the tender offer memorandum in respect of the Tender Offers dated 27 July 2017.



The company has accepted for payment all of the Bonds validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offers. On 9 August 2017, such tendering bondholders will receive the purchase price in the amount of US$ 1,053.75 per US$ 1,000 principal amount of 2019 Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase and US$ 1,117.50 per US$ 1,000 principal amount of 2021 Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the payment date.



Following the cancellation of validly tendered Bonds, US$252.26 million of the 2019 Bonds and US$670.16 million of the 2021 Bonds will remain outstanding.



Separately, Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) announced the pricing of an offering of bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$1.0 billion of 6.125% Bonds due 2024.



Vedanta intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to fund its offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$774.77 million 6.00% Bonds due 2019 and US$900 million 8.25% Bonds due 2021, and to repay other existing indebtedness.



This comprehensive refinancing plan announced earlier by the Company is leverage neutral and is funded through a mix of Bonds and term loans. The Company has received commitments from global and Indian banks for US$840 million of term loans with final maturity of 5 years.



Upon the successful completion of the above suite of transactions, Vedanta will proactively refinance part of its 2019 and 2021 bond maturities and is expected to have no significant bank loan repayments due over the next 18 months. These transactions will extend the Company's average debt maturity by 1.5 years and lower its average cost of borrowing.



