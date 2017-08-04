The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in shares of Hafslund ASA (HNAo, ISIN code NO0004306408, order book ID 089286 and HNBo, ISIN code NO0004306416, order book ID 089287) as the shares has been halted on Oslo Stock Exchange.



