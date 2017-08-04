The solar plant will provide several municipalities of the state of Coahuila and the state government with power, under a 15-year PPA. The project is owned by a fund of Australian investment bank Macquarie.

Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund (MMIF), a fund owned by the Australian investment bank Macquarie, announced in a filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange that the Parque Solar Coahuila PV plant is now operational.

The solar park, which has a capacity of 22.5 MW and is located near the town of Matamoros, was built thanks to an investment of 758 million MXN ($42.4 milllion).

