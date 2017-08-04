Solar rebates will range from €5,000 to €30,000, depending on the project size.

Starting from August 1, Amsterdam City Council is accepting project applications for its rebate scheme for community rooftop solar projects "Dak voor de Stad".

The scheme is open to rooftop PV projects with at least 100 kW of capacity and to "solar cooperatives" with a minimum of ten members, and provides rebates ranging from €5,000 to €30,000 depending on the project size, which will cover a portion of the cost for purchasing and installing ...

