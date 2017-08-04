

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Industrial production grew by calendar-adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in May.



On an unadjusted basis, output growth eased to 3.5 percent from 4.9 percent a month ago.



Energy and intermediate goods output advanced 4.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. At the same time, capital goods output climbed 1.8 percent and production of consumer goods gained 0.4 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in May.



