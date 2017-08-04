

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production accelerated at a slower-than-expected rate in June, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 6.2 percent gain in the prior month. That was below the 7.2 percent growth economists had expected.



The measure has been rising since November last year.



Without adjustment, industrial production expanded 4.0 percent in June from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent in June, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX