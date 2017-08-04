

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Friday, as Australia's retail sales beat forecasts in June and on rising risk appetite ahead of the release of the closely watched U.S. monthly jobs report later in the day.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in June, coming in at A$26.150 billion.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in May.



For the second quarter of 2017, retail sales climbed 1.5 percent on quarter to A$76.203 billion.



Nonfarm payrolls data would offer more clues on the strength of the world's largest economy and the odds of an additional rate hike this year.



The report is expected to show employment climbed by 183,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.3 percent.



The aussie dropped against its major rivals on Thursday as caution crept in ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



The aussie rose to 1.0728 against the kiwi, from a 2-day low of 1.0674 hit at 1:30 am ET. The next possible resistance for the aussie-kiwi pair is seen around the 1.09 region.



The aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.7978 against the greenback and 1.0025 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.7934 and 0.9981, respectively. Continuation of the aussie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around 0.81 versus the greenback and 1.03 against the loonie.



Having fallen to more than a 3-week low of 1.4965 against the euro at 9:30 pm ET, the aussie reversed direction and climbed to 1.4894. If the aussie extends rise, 1.46 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The aussie was trading at 87.70 against the Japanese yen, up from an early new 3-week low of 87.35.The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 89.00 level.



Preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that Japan's total labor cash earnings decreased for the first time in thirteen months in June, defying economists' forecast for a further rise.



Gross earnings dropped 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, reversing 0.6 percent rise in May, which was revised down from a 0.7 percent gain reported earlier.



Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian jobs data for July, U.S. trade data for June and Canada Ivey PMI for July are set for release in the New York session.



