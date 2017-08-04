Diales Team are Shortlisted for Structural Engineering Award for Goodwood Festival of Speed Sculpture

LONDON, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Diales technical team are delighted to have been shortlisted for their role in delivering the iconic BMW sculpture at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2016.

The team were nominated, and shortlisted, in the both the Small Projects (of under £1 million) and the Structural Artistry categories. The Institution of Structural Engineers host the prestigious annual awards, judged by an esteemed panel of international engineers.

Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner to be held in London on November 17th.

Members of the Diales technical team have been supporting these breath-taking creations, from sculptor Gerry Judah, for a number of years; including this year's centrepiece, the Five Ages of Ecclestone, which celebrates the Formula 1 giant and his contributions to motorsport.

Stuart Holdsworth, Hooman Baghi and Bruno Postle, the Diales Structural Engineers for the project said:

"We believe that innovation and experience are the prerequisites of a successful design and we love to rise to a challenge. The Goodwood sculpture is an excellent platform for demonstrating our skills and capabilities.We are truly honoured to receive this nomination for our role in bringing these ground-breaking artworks to life."

Stuart Macdougald-Denton, Head of the Diales technical team added:

"It is important to remember that the sculpture would not have been possible without the inspiration and artistry of the sculptor, Gerry Judah; the dedication and enthusiasm of our in-house team to transform Gerry's ideas into a practical reality; and the skills of the metalwork specialists, Littlehampton Welding, who fabricate and erect each segment of the steelwork. It is the talent, commitment and collaboration of all those involved that has enabled this innovative structure to be delivered to a tight programme and budget."

Notes for editors

The Structural Awards 2017 shortlist features 45ground-breaking projects selected from 119 entries. Now in its 50th year, the awards once again celebrate the world's most outstanding structural engineering achievements.

The shortlist offers a glimpse into a diverse range of structures, celebrating excellence through exemplary engineering solutions. The buildings, bridges and landmarks created are beyond the ordinary, indicating technical superiority and absolute attention to detail.

Shortlisted entries were selected for excellence, creativity and innovation, as well as elegance and detailing. Sustainability, economic viability and value for money were also core considerations.https://www.istructe.org/structuralawards/home