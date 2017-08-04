Emilia Fields is Business Worldwide Magazine Executive of the Year for Education in Australia

LONDON, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Business Worldwide Magazine Executive of the Year - Education Industry (Australia) is Emilia Fields, of Whitefriars College, in Melbourne.

Heading up the Carmelite-run Catholic College's International Student Program (WISP), Fields is responsible for the recruitment of both boys and 'Homestay' families for the initiative. Such is its success that the program is now in its third decade.

Fields believes that with a rapidly changing global economy and technological advances, it's more important than ever for education to have an international focus.

Thanking all those who nominated her for the Business Worldwide Magazine award, she added:

"Economic power is shifting from West to East. There is continued technological innovation as well as new structures of society and increased social mobility to contend with. Aspirations too are changing, to the extent global populations have never been more educated or skilled."

As well as her many roles with Whitefriars' WISP, Fields undertakes a number of voluntary roles, such as President of Vision International (an association of Victorian secondary schools) and as the Representative Non-Government Schools at the Ministerial Roundtable (a Victorian State Government initiative). She is also a life member of the Australian College of Educators.

A spokesman for BWM offered his congratulations to Fields for winning the Award and added:

"Our awards do not focus on a company's success, but rather the skills and outlook of individuals who make those corporations tick. We think this particular award to Emilia Fields is extremely well deserved and hope her example will inspire others to similar success in their chosen fields."

Fields is insistent in her crusade that an international education leads to an international outlook. A 'global citizen' will recognise and accept differences in people of different races and cultures, she says, while at the same time they will prove more sensitive to this 'otherness.' The latter is due to an emotional maturity gained from having grown up in a globally-diverse peer group, she says.

Education, she notes, is changing. Much of this is due to the ability of students to undertake projects online, especially those in subjects related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This too enables connection to a wider and more diverse community.

Fields says she is keen to foster a particular set of values in the WISP. These are compassion, empathy, justice, honesty, integrity, and a gentleness of spirit. She also believes that academically strong schools aren't necessarily the most successful.

"No student should go unnoticed in the sense that high achievers should be extended, and lower achievers supported," she says. "The best schools are those which empower students to make the greatest progress in learning. We should aim for each student to have made at least a year's worth of progress every year."

