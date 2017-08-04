Japan Renewable Energy (JRE) has completed a 22.09 MW solar array in Japan's Tohoku region.The installation - situated on a 38.5-hectare plot of land in Rokunohe, Aomori prefecture - was switched on earlier this week, according to schedule. It will annually generate enough electricity for about 6,500 homes, and is expected to displace roughly 14,900 tons of CO2 emissions. All electricity will be sold to regional utility Tohoku Electric Power at a feed-in tariff rate of JPY 36/kWh.JRE began building the project in May 2016, in cooperation with Japanese PV solutions provider Vitec Solar Energy, according to an online statement. It did not disclose additional information about the installation, although The Nikkei newspaper reported last year that Hanwha Q Cells supplied the PV modules, without citing sources. JRE currently operates 154.6 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...