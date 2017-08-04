

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area plunged in the month of July, while selling prices increased, according to the city's real estate board. The results reportedly indicates the impact of provincial measures taken to cool one of the hottest housing markets in North America.



In a statement on Thursday, Toronto Real Estate Board or TREB said the number of residential transactions in July fell 40.4 percent to 5,921 units, compared to the same month last year, due to fewer sales of detached homes in Toronto and its surrounding regions.



The number of new listings reported were up 5.1 percent to 14,171.



Average selling price of all homes in Greater Toronto Area was $746,218, up 5% from a year ago. However, the price declined sequentially for the third consecutive month and the average price was down nearly $175,000 since April, reports noted.



In April, the Ontario government introduced many changes, including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers, aiming to stabilize surging prices.



According to TREB President Tim Syrianos, foreign buyers represented a small proportion of overall home buying activity in the GTA.



'Clearly, the year-over-year decline we experienced in July had more to do with psychology, with would-be home buyers on the sidelines waiting to see how market conditions evolve,' Syrianos said in the statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX