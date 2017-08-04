

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance giant Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) and Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society, known as LV=, on Friday announced that they have agreed to launch a joint venture and a longer-term strategic partnership in the UK. The transaction will see Allianz acquiring a 69.9 percent stake in long-term joint venture LV= GI.



The LV= branded joint venture will be the UK's third largest personal insurer with over 1.7 billion pounds annual premium income, the companies said.



LV= will receive 500 million pounds from Allianz in exchange for a 49 percent stake in LV='s General Insurance businesses. The new, long-term joint venture will acquire Allianz's personal home and motor insurer's renewal rights while AIlianz will obtain LV= GI's commercial insurer's renewal rights.



LV= will hold a 51 percent stake in the JV in the first step of the transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of 2017. The second stage will take place in 2019. Then, Allianz will pay 213 million pounds for a further 20.9 percent stake in LV= GI through an agreed, forward purchase based on a total valuation of 1.020 billion pounds for 100 percent of LV= GI.



LV= has a put option under which it can sell all or part of its remaining shares to Allianz. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.



The joint venture will be run by Steve Treloar, currently Managing Director of General Insurance of LV=, reporting to a Board of Directors drawn from LV= and Allianz.



