Made by SAIC MAXUS: Unveiling of the command vehicles in the grand parade marking the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army

SHANGHAI, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety years ago, a new independent people force led by the Communist Party of China was born. This army grew up in the smoke of gunpowder, experienced a series of warfare as well as military reform in the peaceful era. Now at the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army, a grand parade was held on July 30, which offeredan all-round display of China's military powers and caught global attention.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542234/The_Command_Vehicle_In_The_Grand_Parade.jpg

It is exciting to see all kinds of uniform formation in large parades, and the sophisticated and high-tech equipment are always hot topics. Even valiant heroic women soldiers are the focus of discussion. In addition to these, parade command vehicles are also one major highlight in grand parades.

As early as in 2015 when China held the grand parade on September 3 to mark the 70th anniversaryof victory of the Chinese People's Anti-Japanese War and the world anti-fascist war, SAIC MAXUS delivered 24 G10 vehicles to the military, which shuttled between the parade command center and training base to transport officers, soldiers and equipment throughout the training preparation period.

SAIC MAXUS are officially designated vehicles for the APEC Summit, the Youth Olympic Games, the Boao Forum for Asia and other top tournaments and activities. Thus it is fair to call SAIC MAXUS's vehicles ambassador cars.

As supporting vehicles for military command, safety is the most important principle. Military cars have demanding requirements for afour-wheel drive performance. The G10, V80 and T60 SAIC MUXUS vehicles used in the parade were reviewed by the world on behalf of Chinese auto brands.

During the parade, command vehicles have to deal with heavy personnel transport, transport management and complicated equipment procedures. SAIC MAXUS earned military recognition thanks to its high quality and high reliability.

Today, SAIC MAXUS's products have been exported to 42 countries and regions around the world, with the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and other developed countries and mature markets being the largest sources of overseas sales. Among them, SAIC MAXUS saw its sales in Australia and New Zealand growing 38.51 percent over the previous year to reach 1,507 units in the first half of this year. In June, sales exceeded 300 units and the market share in New Zealand has exceeded 18.3 percent. Two high-end SAIC MAXUS products, the pickup truck T60 and SUV D90 will debut in Australia and New Zealand on September 25.

SAIC MAXUS is the epitome of "made-in-China" products. SAIC MAXUS has been continuously improving the vehicles' safety, comfort, handling performance and sophistication to become one representative of China's military-grade quality vehicles. In the future, Chinese car brands, led by SAIC MAXUS, will continue to use the scientific and technological strength to lead the rise of "made-in-China" products to showcase the competitiveness of domestic independently-owned brands.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=294209