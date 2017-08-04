NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Aug 4, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it will contribute to the provision of a highly reliable, business-oriented, mobile-network-powered access service, "Twin Access," which SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) is planning to offer to business customers in Japan.Twin Access is an access service that uses two mobile network connections to maintain a state of constant, active connectivity between NEC line terminal equipment, the NEC Agater AG2521, and center-based devices that employ virtualization technology. By utilizing Packet Copy Capsuled (PCC) technology developed in joint collaboration between SoftBank and NEC, the new service offers improved transmission quality with higher packet arrival rates than conventional single mobile line systems, enabling more stable communications."Because of its high quality of service, Twin Access can be used at locations where optical fiber lines are not provided, or as an alternative to metal-wired lines such as DSL or digital access," said Takenori Kobayashi, Vice President, Network Division, SoftBank Corp. "In addition, by utilizing the unique features of mobile networks, such as their freedom from cable installations, Twin Access makes it possible to build flexible, economical, short-term networks; such as temporary networks for use at construction sites and event venues.""NEC is very pleased to be able to contribute to the provision of SoftBank's Twin Access service," said, Toshiya Tsuji, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "PCC communication technology is enabling us to ensure constant transmission, and to achieve stable and highly reliable communications that are necessary for effective business practices everywhere."The two companies plan to conduct field trials towards the full-scale launch of Twin Access as a commercial service by October 2017. SoftBank aims to begin offering the new service in Japan as part of the access lineup for its "Smart VPN" VPN service.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC Corporation