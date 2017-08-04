The project will become the largest single solar site in Malaysia once completed. Chinese inverter company Huawei is installing its SUN2000-42KTL string inverters at the plant.

Construction work is well under way at a 50 MW solar PV site in Malaysia that will become the largest installation of its kind in the country once completed.

The project is located at a stretch of undulating terrain in Kudat in the state of Sabah on the island of Borneo. Due to the specific challenges posed by the location, the developer decided to build the large-scale array using string inverters supplied by Huawei, the Chinese company that last year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...