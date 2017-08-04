

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail trade grew more than expected in June largely driven by a rebound in food sales, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, after staying flat in May. Sales were forecast to grow marginally by 0.1 percent.



Food sales advanced 0.9 percent in contrast to a 0.8 percent fall in May. At the same time, growth in non-food store sales held steady at 0.5 percent.



Data showed that annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 1.5 percent from 1 percent in the previous month.



The volume of retail trade increased 0.8 percent from May and advanced 1.3 percent from the previous year.



