

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The pound advanced to 1.3164 versus the greenback, 1.2739 against the franc and 0.9026 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3128, 1.2713 and 0.9048, respectively.



The pound edged up to 144.93 versus the yen, from its early session's low of 144.38.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.30 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the greenback and 0.88 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX