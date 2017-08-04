Wanted Washoku cooking challengers -For professional Japanese cooking chefs in the world

About the Washoku World Challenge

The Washoku World Challenge is a cooking contest in which Japanese cuisine chefs from all over the world compete in technical expertise and passion for Japanese food. The contest, the 5th of its kind, is organized by the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for non-Japanese chefs.

To widen the door for chefs like you to share your love for Japanese cooking, this time we will be holding qualifying tournaments in six cities worldwide (London, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Tokyo). The six chefs who pass the qualifiers will be invited to the final tournament, to be held in Tokyo on February 13th and 14th, 2018. This is an excellent opportunity for you to test your talent in washoku. Don't miss it!

Official Site: http://washoku-worldchallenge.jp/5th/

Contest Theme: UMAMI

Contest theme is UMAMI, which is the source of the savoriness of Japanese cuisine. In Japan, the technique of extracting umami from kombu kelp and bonito flakes to create dashi broth was developed approximately 500 years ago. Japan has a long history of valuing dashi highly, and its umami has brought out the flavors of ingredients and played key roles in the creation of delectable dishes.

Application Outline

1. One SUIMONO (with at least three ingredients) reflecting the UMAMI theme

2. One FUCHIDAKA MORI (with at least five dishes) reflecting the UMAMI theme

Application Process

1. Application document screening

2. Qualifying Tournaments in 6 cities worldwide

3. Final Tournament in Tokyo

Schedule Deadline for entry: Notification of

application

screening results: qualifying tournament London August 18th September 6th London qualifying tournament:

September 16th New York, Los Angeles,

Hong Kong, Bangkok

and Tokyo End of September Mid of October US qualifying tournaments:

end of October

Asian qualifying tournaments:

beginning of December

Travel and hotel expenses for qualifying tournaments are to be paid for by the contestants.

* Travel and hotel expenses for the final tournament will be covered by the contest organizing committee.

* There is no participation fee.

