DONG Energy will release its results for the first half-year of 2017 on 10 August 2017. The results will be released at approx 8:00 (CET).



In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, a conference call for investors and analysts will take place the same day at 10:00 (CET).



Denmark: +45 35 44 55 83 UK: +44 (0) 203 194 0544 US: +1 855 269 2604



The conference call can be followed live on: http://www.dongenergy.com/telekonference



Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call: http://www.dongenergy.com/en/investors/presentations



The interim financial report can be downloaded at: http://www.dongenergy.com/en/investors/presentations/financial-presentations



For further information, please contact: Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 99 55 95 60



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk



DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 5,800 ambitious employees develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. The Group generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). Read more on www.dongenergy.com.



Attachment:

