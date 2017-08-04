MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 8/4

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Cannabis business, solar power, Washington's health care mess; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) Corporate Advisor Bruce Barren spoke of his impressive business background, his view of the company's potential and the industry space overall.

XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX) CEO Tom Djokovich discussed the advantages of solar canopies for commercial real estate clients.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht and President Wil Ralston updated news of the company's bitcoin cannabis payment system.

Players Network (OTC QB: PNTV) CEO Mark Bradley updated news of recent company and marijuana industry activity.

Green Chip Investor Relations President Matt Chipman agreed that the media should be celebrating a 22,000 DJIA.

