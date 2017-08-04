

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in June , figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in May.



Retail trade of automotive fuel alone grew 7.6 percent annually in June and sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores increased by 2.0 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales climbed the same 6.6 percent in June from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sales of automotive trade rose 4.5 percent yearly in May, following a 5.3 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 5.5 percent growth for the month.



