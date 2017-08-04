=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN XS0289338609 EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Capital Fixed to Floating Rate Callable Notes (pursuant to section 23, paragraph 8 of the Austrian Banking Act) due March 2019 (the "Notes") Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI") hereby gives notice that pursuant to Clause 23 (Call Option) of the respective Final Terms dated 1 March 2007 all Notes in the currently outstanding aggregate nominal amount of EUR 114,741,000 will be redeemed at par on the next Interest Payment Date, 5 September 2017. RBI is the universal successor to Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich Aktiengesellschaft ("RZB") following the downstream merger of RZB into RBI on 18 March 2017. Further inquiry note: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Mag. Susanne Langer Tel.: +43 1 71707-2089 ir@rbinternational.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 04, 2017 04:51 ET (08:51 GMT)