Spunbond Nonwoven Market Worth 16.00 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function (Disposable, Non-disposable), Material Type (PP, PE, Polyester), End Use (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to be valued at USD 10.73 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 16.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Growing preference for spunbond nonwoven, increasing use of spunbond nonwoven in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwoven are the key factors driving the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market.

Disposable spunbond nonwoven is the fastest-growing function segment of the spunbond nonwoven market.

Based on function, the disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Disposable spunbond nonwoven is widely utilized by various end-use industries, major ones being personal care & hygiene and medical. There is a high demand for disposable spunbond nonwoven in these segments as it is an affordable alternative to traditional textiles and can be disposed-off after each use.

Polypropylene is the fastest-growing material type in the spunbond nonwoven market.

Based on material type, the polypropylene spunbond nonwoven segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Polypropylene spunbond nonwoven is the preferred material type by the key end-use segments such as personal care & hygiene and medical, along with agriculture to some extent. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of this material has resulted in the high demand globally.

Personal care & hygiene is the fastest-growing end use segment of the spunbond nonwoven market.

Based on end-use segment, the personal care & hygiene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Spunbond nonwoven have specific properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, washability, cushioning, bacterial barrier, and sterility that allow them to deliver high-performance, which is mainly required in the personal care & hygiene sector. Thus, there is a high demand for spunbond nonwoven by this segment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment of the spunbond nonwoven market.

The Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for spunbond nonwoven in the Asia Pacific region. Availability of cheap labor and raw materials has resulted in Asia Pacific to be the preferred region for expansion by various leading manufacturers across the globe, thus making the region to be fastest-growing spunbond nonwoven market.

Some of the leading players operating in the spunbond nonwoven market include Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), RadiciGroup SpA (Italy), Avgol Nonwovens (Israel), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Pegas Nonwovens SA (Luxembourg), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), and Mogul (Turkey), among others.

