The massive utility-scale PV plant will be built by the Singapore-based developer in Queensland Western Downs, near Wandoan, for an estimated investment of up to AU$2bn. Storage component likely to be added at later date.

Equis Energy has secured approval to begin constructing one of the largest solar farms in the world - a 1 GW installation in the Australian state of Queensland.

The Western Downs Regional Council has approved the plans submitted by Singapore-based renewable energy developer Equis Energy to build the AU$1.5 billion to $2 billion project.

Equis Energy chairman David Russell confirmed to pv magazine on Friday that the developer had been given the greenlight to build the Wandoan South Solar Projects (WSSP), stating: "The project will not only provide significant amounts of low-cost clean energy, but will also generate new jobs and training opportunities, with millions of dollar invested throughout local communities.

"The WSSP will have the ability to add battery storage ...

