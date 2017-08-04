Property developer Fambau has unveiled a new building in the Swiss capital which includes an installation of 130 Avancis thin-film modules integrated into the building's southern façade. According to Avancis, the installation takes up 135 square meters, and will generate up to 12 MWh per year.

Thanks to the country's requirements for new buildings, Swiss property developer Fambau opted to include a building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system to reduce consumption from the grid. The building is mixed purpose commercial and residential, located ...

